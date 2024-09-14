ADVERTISEMENT

Domestic help arrested for stealing valuables worth ₹53 lakh in Bengaluru

Published - September 14, 2024 12:49 am IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau

The Whitefield police have arrested a domestic help for allegedly stealing gold, a diamond, and silver materials from a house where she was employed. The police have seized valuables worth ₹53 lakh. 

The police said the owner of the house on September 9 filed a complaint and suspected the role of the help. The valuables were stolen from a cupboard. 

After registering the FIR, the police picked up the accused from her house and she was allegedly planning to smuggle the stolen articles to her house in Bihar. The police seized a 13-gram diamond, 570 grams of gold and 470 grams of silver. The arrest was made on September 4. 

In four other cases registered in Bommanahalli, Byadarahalli, Hanumanthanagar, and Thalaghattapura police stations, the police have arrested about five persons and seized stolen valuables.

