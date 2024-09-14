GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Domestic help arrested for stealing valuables worth ₹53 lakh in Bengaluru

Published - September 14, 2024 12:49 am IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau

The Whitefield police have arrested a domestic help for allegedly stealing gold, a diamond, and silver materials from a house where she was employed. The police have seized valuables worth ₹53 lakh. 

The police said the owner of the house on September 9 filed a complaint and suspected the role of the help. The valuables were stolen from a cupboard. 

After registering the FIR, the police picked up the accused from her house and she was allegedly planning to smuggle the stolen articles to her house in Bihar. The police seized a 13-gram diamond, 570 grams of gold and 470 grams of silver. The arrest was made on September 4. 

In four other cases registered in Bommanahalli, Byadarahalli, Hanumanthanagar, and Thalaghattapura police stations, the police have arrested about five persons and seized stolen valuables.

Published - September 14, 2024 12:49 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.