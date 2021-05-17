Domestic help arrested for getting her alcoholic husband killed

Bengaluru

17 May 2021 22:41 IST

In swift action, the Baiyappanahalli railway police on Sunday arrested a 40-year-old domestic help, who allegedly got her alcoholic husband killed with the help of two male friends and dumped the body on the railway tracks to make it look like an accidental death.

The accused have been identified as Yashodha, 40, domestic help from Shantinagar near Tin factory and her friends Muniraju, 33, an autorikshaw driver, resident of Vijinapura, and Prabhu Partiban, 27, a painter by profession and resident of Kasturinagar.

The loco pilot of Mysuru- Kachiguda Express noticed the body on the railway track near Kasturinagar, and stopped the train before alerting the control room. The police rushed to the spot, and pulled the body out of the track to allow the train to pass. The police found strangulation mark and registered a case of murder.

The deceased was identified as Lokanantha, 48. The police went to his house and detained Yashodha for questioning. A detailed questioning led her to confess to the crime. Based on her confession, the police arrested the other two persons.

Yashodha told the police that Lokanatha, a chronic alcoholic and unemployed, used to harass her every day demanding money. Unable to bear his harassment, Yashodha sought the help of his friends to eliminate him so that she could live peacefully.

Muniraju agreed to help her and called Lokanatha offering liquor. The duo took him near the railway track and after a couple of drinks, strangled him with a rope and dumped the body on the track before returning home .

The trio have been booked for murder and attempt to destroy evidence, and remanded in judicial custody, Superintendent of Police, Siri Gowri, D.R, said.