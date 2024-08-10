‘Dog meat’ fiasco: Sheep meat samples safe, say lab reports

After confirming that the meat being transported by train from Jaipur, Rajasthan, to Bengaluru was of sheep and not dogs, as alleged by a cow vigilante and his associates, it has now been declared that the meat was also of a safe quality.

“A total of 84 parcels were identified and upon inspection of some, the animal meat was found. To confirm the type of meat, legal food samples were collected and sent for analysis to the government laboratory at ICAR, National Meat Research Institute, Hyderabad. The analysis report confirmed that the meat was from Ovis Aries (sheep). Furthermore, the microbiological quality parameters of the meat were subjected to test in three separate FSSAI-approved, NABL-accredited laboratories. The analysis reports from the three laboratories have been received by the Department of Food Safety and Standard Department. According to these reports, none of the meat samples analysed were unsafe,” said a release.

“However, the level of E. coli bacteria in one of the laboratory reports was found to be more than the microbiological quality parameters prescribed by FSSAI, while other parameters were within the FSSAI-specified limits,” it added, further clarifying that according to the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, Appendix-B, Table-5, this factor does not prevent the sale of such meat.

The latest clarification comes just days after a high drama over the issue and FIRs were registered against cow vigilante Puneeth Kerehalli, Pratap Simha, former MP, and their associates by the Basaveshwaranagar police for unlawful assembly and preventing police personnel from discharging their duties. They had held a protest alleging police brutality and also demanded an FIR against the meat trader Abdul Razaq.

This came on the same day K. Srinivas, Food and Health Commissioner, said that the meat seized at the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna City station had now been confirmed to be from sheep after DNA analysis.