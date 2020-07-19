Document moths in parks, neighbourhoods

Bengaluru

19 July 2020 08:44 IST

On the occasion of the National Moth Week, celebrated worldwide from July 18 to 26, people who are interested in these nocturnal insects have a chance to become citizen scientists. All one has to do is to observe and document moths in their backyards, parks and neighbourhood. To find them one has to simply leave a light on after dark.

Scientists estimate that there are nearly five lakh moth species. They are among the most diverse organisms, some as small as a pinhead to others as large as an adult’s hand.

According to a handout from the India Biodiversity Portal, NMW participants can help map moth distribution and provide information on other life history aspects around the globe through partnerships with major online biological data depositories.

To register, citizens may visit: https://rb.gy/en8kze; and for more details, visit: https://rb.gy/vtlavm.