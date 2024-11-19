Doctors seeing a rise in myopia among children aged below eight years post COVID

Post COVID, doctors are observing an increase in myopia (near sightedness), particularly among children under eight years of age. Currently, 28% of children are myopes and wear glasses, according to ophthalmologists.

The incidence of myopia ranges from 4% to 16% nationwide, with some States reporting rates as high as 36%. In Karnataka, studies indicate that 4%-8% of children are affected. This growing trend underscores the urgent need for awareness and preventive measures, doctors said.

Rohit Shetty, Chairman, Narayana Nethralaya, said myopia is influenced by genetics and environmental factors such as increased screen time, lack of outdoor activity, reduced dopamine levels, and increased near activities such as using smartphones and computers apart from nutrition. “High myopia increases the risk of cataracts, retinal detachment and even glaucoma. Early detection and control strategies are essential for protecting children’s vision, enabling them to stay confident in school, sports and social activities,” he said.

National myopia week

During National Myopia Week (November 14 to November 20), the hospital is organising an engaging awareness initiative. Through a “Spin the Wheel“ game and superhero-themed giveaways with messages on myopia prevention, the campaign emphasizes simple yet effective habits: playing outdoors for at least two hours per day, reducing screen time to less than one hour in a day, eating healthy food and getting regular eye examinations, the doctor said.

During the campaign, superheroes are chosen as role models to captivate children’s attention and inspire positive change, encouraging them to adopt healthy eye care habits, he said..

“Myopia is escalating into a handicap among children these days. To address this during National Myopia Week, we are focusing not only on treating the condition but also on raising awareness among children and their families. By encouraging children to become ambassadors for myopia awareness, they can help spread the message about managing and controlling it among their friends. Additionally, training school teachers and informing parents is a key step to prevent myopia from affecting more children.“ - Dr. Shetty said.

Bhanumathi M., Head of the Department of Paediatric Ophthalmology at the hospital, said lifestyle changes in recent years have significantly contributed to the rise in myopia.”Family time has been replaced by screen time and outdoor play has been overtaken by indoor games. To curb myopia, we must ensure children play outdoors to receive adequate Vitamin D exposure and cultivate healthy habits,“ she said.

Glaucoma

Meanwhile, Sightsavers India and AbbVie India, organised a State-level consultation on the ‘Prevention of visual impairment caused by Glaucoma’ at NIMHANS Convention Centre in Bengaluru recently.

Glaucoma, a leading cause of blindness worldwide, demands early diagnosis and timely treatment to prevent irreversible vision loss. At the consultation, dignitaries, including health officials and advocates for eye health, highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts to enhance eye care services.

Participants of a discussion held as part of the consultation highlighted the often-overlooked risks of glaucoma, stressing that timely diagnosis and intervention can preserve sight and improve quality of life. The importance of regular eye exams was discussed as a proactive measure, alongside the role of media in spreading awareness, empowering individuals to prioritize eye health, and building public support for policies aimed at reducing preventable blindness.

