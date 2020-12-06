Doctors see fall in other viral infections

This is an additional benefit of the precautions being taken for COVID-19

The onset of winter is usually marked by a spike in respiratory infections and exacerbation of underlying lung diseases. But this year, thanks to COVID-19 precautions followed by people, doctors are seeing a drastic fall in other viral infections and respiratory ailments.

Adoption of infection control measures, such as hand hygiene, wearing masks, social distancing and practising cough etiquette, has curtailed the usual seasonal influenza activity, doctors said.

“This part of the year, we usually see a rise in the number of patients, especially children, with lower and upper respiratory tract infections and viral fever. Our OPDs would be flooded with them. However, the scenario is different this time. We are hardly seeing any common cold, cough and influenza cases,” said Sudarshan Ballal, chairman of Manipal Hospitals.

There has been a dramatic fall, may be more than 30%, in patients reporting with other respiratory ailments despite the dip in temperature and fluctuating weather, he said.

Dr. Ballal, who is part of the State’s COVID-19 expert committee, said precautions to be followed for the pandemic are proven and time-tested methods of prevention of transmission in case of any airborne infection.

Vasunethra Kasaragod, Consultant Chest Physician at Vikram Hospital, said most respiratory infections are acquired by inhalation route, mainly in the form of respiratory droplets and aerosols that are dissipated in the air we breathe. “Using a barrier like surgical masks can prevent this, especially the respiratory droplets. Thus, most of the viral infections, like COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), adenoviruses and bacterial infections like tuberculosis, can be prevented,” he said.

However, he cautioned, “The peak flu season is in late winter (January and February). So, we will have to watch for the effectiveness of masks during that period.”

Srivasta Lokeshwaran, Consultant-Interventional Pulmonology at Aster CMI Hospital, said there has been a fall in the number of patients with other infections, mainly because mild COVID-19 infections that mimic any other airborne viral infections are more or less managed at home. “Due to the shortfall of the COVID-19 RT-PCR sensitivity, some cases are presumptively managed and treated as a mild COVID-19 infection,” he said.

Sheetal Chaurasia, Consultant, Pulmonology at Manipal Hospitals, Whitefield, said many respiratory infections, including influenza, seasonal respiratory viruses and tuberculosis, share commonality in transmission with SARS-CoV-2. Hence, COVID-19 precautions have worked for other infections too.