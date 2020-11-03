Doctor who treated Sampath Raj questioned

The Central Crime Branch (CCB), on Monday, summoned and questioned a doctor and staff of Baptist Hospital to ascertain why they failed to inform the police about the discharge of the former Mayor R. Sampath Raj.

Mr. Sampath Raj, who is an accused in the D.J. Halli and K.G. Halli violence case, is on the run after getting discharged from the hospital.

The CCB pasted a notice on the locked house of the former Mayor informing him to appear before them for questioning, while forming special teams to track him down. Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, said Mr. Sampath Raj got admitted in the hospital soon after the notice was issued.

The CCB had issued notices to the doctor and the hospital administration to inform them prior to his discharge. The hospital administration agreed to do this and also gave it in writing in response to the notice.

However, after a month of Mr. Sampath Raj’s admission and treatment, he was discharged without following due procedure, which prompted the CCB to issue notices to 11 persons, including the doctor and the hospital staff , a senior police officer said.