ADVERTISEMENT

Doctor, techie end their lives in Bengaluru

May 19, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The techie had left a note accusing her in-laws of harassment

The Hindu Bureau

The techie had left a note accusing her in-laws of harassment. | Photo Credit: For representation only

A doctor working in a private hospital in Bengaluru was found dead in the hospital premises on May 17. The deceased is Dr. Arti, 29, who hails from Thanjavur district in Tamil Nadu.

She was found dead in a room used by doctors to change their clothes after work. Multiple empty syringes were found near her body.

Police suspect that she may have injected an overdose of anaesthesia, or some other drug. The syringes have been sent for forensic examination by the Hebbagodi police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police are investigating what pushed her to take the extreme step. 

Techie ends life citing harassment by in-laws

In a separate incident, a newly-married techie ended her life in Bengaluru on May 18. The deceased is Pallavi, 26, a resident of Amrutahalli.

She had married Sudarshan Reddy, also a software engineer, in February. They were working in a private firm at Manyata Tech Park.

On May 18, she was found dead in her house.

Police found a note in which she blamed her husband and mother-in-law for pushing her to take the extreme step.

She had confided in her mother and sister that her husband and mother-in-law had been harassing her, the family has alleged in their complaint to the police.

Amrutahalli police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against the husband and mother-in-law. 

( Those who are in distress or have suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani ph: 104 for help

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Bangalore / suicide

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US