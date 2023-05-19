Doctor, techie end their lives in Bengaluru

May 19, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

A doctor working in a private hospital in Bengaluru was found dead in the hospital premises on May 17. The deceased is Dr. Arti, 29, who hails from Thanjavur district in Tamil Nadu.

She was found dead in a room used by doctors to change their clothes after work. Multiple empty syringes were found near her body.

Police suspect that she may have injected an overdose of anaesthesia, or some other drug. The syringes have been sent for forensic examination by the Hebbagodi police said.

Police are investigating what pushed her to take the extreme step.

Techie ends life citing harassment by in-laws

In a separate incident, a newly-married techie ended her life in Bengaluru on May 18. The deceased is Pallavi, 26, a resident of Amrutahalli.

She had married Sudarshan Reddy, also a software engineer, in February. They were working in a private firm at Manyata Tech Park.

On May 18, she was found dead in her house.

Police found a note in which she blamed her husband and mother-in-law for pushing her to take the extreme step.

She had confided in her mother and sister that her husband and mother-in-law had been harassing her, the family has alleged in their complaint to the police.

Amrutahalli police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against the husband and mother-in-law.

( Those who are in distress or have suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani ph: 104 for help)