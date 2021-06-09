Doctor gave only half dose of COVID-19 vaccine, stole the rest

09 June 2021 07:39 IST

Recipients include frontline workers in Bengaluru; court denies bail

The city civil and sessions court on Monday rejected the bail application of Dr. Pushpitha who was arrested for stealing vials of Covishield from the Public Health Centre in Manjunathnagar, where she was posted, and administering the vaccine to various citizens at her friend’s house. She allegedly charged ₹500 for a jab.

The prosecution objected to the bail plea stating that Dr. Pushpitha had endangered lives by stealing vaccines.

Investigations so far have revealed that she would administer only half of a single dose to citizens who went to the PHC for the vaccine. She took the remaining vaccine home, said the police.

“She vaccinated 20 persons with a single vial against the prescribed 10. She would carry the rest of the vials to the house of her friend Premalatha in a thermal box after work,” said the prosecution.

The accused did a disservice not just to regular citizens, but also frontline workers, including police personnel who were vaccinated at the PHC in Manjunathnagar.

People who were vaccinated at the PHC are in a dilemma over whether to get another shot.

“We have brought this scam to the attention of the Health Department, but there has been no response from their end so far,” a police officer said.

On May 20, the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police raided the house of Premalatha at ITI Layout in Mallathahalli and caught Dr. Pushpitha in the act of vaccinating people.

The police seized over 20 vials of Covishield, some used and unused syringes, and ₹12,000 in cash.