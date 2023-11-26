HamberMenu
Doctor from Mysuru, staff linked to sex determination racket busted by Bengaluru police in October

November 26, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Continuing its investigation into the sex determination racket busted in October, the Byappanahalli police have established a link to a Mysuru-based doctor and his staff operating for the last two years.

The police team raided a private hospital owned by the doctor and detained his wife, his receptionist, and his lab technician who were allegedly part of the racket .

On October 25, the beat police caught an SUV on Old Madras Road being driven in a suspicious manner during a random vehicle check. Inside were five people and a pregnant woman.

The police confronted them and questioned the woman, who reportedly told the police that they had gone to a makeshift lab in Mandya where a scan was done to determine the sex of her foetus.

The police arrested the five persons and further investigation revealed that they were operating for two years in Bengaluru, Mandya, and Mysuru carrying out around 20 sex determination tests and abortions per month and charging between ₹20,000 and ₹25,000 per process.

The police have tracked down around six women who underwent the process and notices have been served to them to record their statement.

