Doctor falls to death from 11th floor of apartment in Bengaluru

The deceased was working in Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: The Hindu
The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru June 15, 2022 15:11 IST
Updated: June 15, 2022 16:14 IST

A 32-year-old doctor working in Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru died after falling from the 11th floor of his residential apartment at Amruthalli on June 15.

The deceased, Pruthvikanth Reddy, is a native of Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh. He got married three months ago and the couple moved to Godrej apartments.

Police shifted the body for post-mortem while initiating an investigation to ascertain the cause of death.

Dr. Reddy was suffering from health problems, police said.

