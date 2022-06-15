Doctor falls to death from 11th floor of apartment in Bengaluru

Doctor falls to death from 11th floor of apartment in BengaluruBengaluru June 15, 2022 15:11 IST
A 32-year-old doctor working in Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru died after falling from the 11th floor of his residential apartment at Amruthalli on June 15.
The deceased, Pruthvikanth Reddy, is a native of Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh. He got married three months ago and the couple moved to Godrej apartments.
Police shifted the body for post-mortem while initiating an investigation to ascertain the cause of death.
Dr. Reddy was suffering from health problems, police said.
