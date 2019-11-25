Doctor attacked for not knowing Kannada

A 28-year-old doctor was allegedly assaulted, abused and humiliated by three men after he told them that he did not know Kannada. The alleged incident took place near a fuel station at Kengeri on Friday.

The police arrested the men, who were booked for criminal intimidation, intentional insult to provoke breach of peace and assault, before being let out on bail.

The complainant told the police that around 3.30 a.m., he and his friends stopped at the store in the fuel station and bought some snacks.

Meanwhile, three men came in a car and they also ordered some snacks.

“One of them asked the doctor if he knew Kannada, to which he replied in the negative. The trio started abusing the doctor accusing him of coming to the city and taking their jobs. When the doctor objected to the abusive language, the trio slapped him and kicked him on the face,” said a police officer.

Two of his friends alerted the police. When the doctor tried to leave, the trio allegedly followed him, caught him and snatched his mobile phone. The doctor told the police that he had recorded the incident on his phone, but one of the alleged attackers deleted the video. They also allegedly took his bike keys to check the amount of fuel in the tank.

By then, the police arrived and took the three men to the police station. They have been identified as Mahesh, Yogesh and Tejas Yadav.