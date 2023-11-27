ADVERTISEMENT

Doctor and staff arrested in sex determination racket

November 27, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Byatarayapura police on Monday arrested a doctor from Mysuru and his staff for allegedly running a sex determination racket, which was linked to Mysuru, Mandya, and Bengaluru.

According to the police, the accused were running the racket for the past three years and conducted around 900 unauthorised abortions. The accused, identified as Chandan Ballal, who runs a private hospital in Udayagiri, allegedly charged ₹30,000.

With his assistant, identified as Nisar, a lab technician, and other staff members, he carried out sex determination scans and also performed abortions, said the police.

The accused used to operate a scanning centre at a jaggery manufacturing unit on the outskirts of Mandya. The racket came to light when the police caught three men who worked as agents for the racket a few days ago while ferrying a pregnant woman in an SUV while returning from the scanning centre.

