Dobbspet police open fire at rowdy-sheeter and arrest him

The Dobbspet police on Saturday morning opened fire at a 26-year-old rowdy-sheeter who was on the run, and arrested him. According to the police, the accused, Jayanth, is a resident of Kudur and has over 51 criminal cases pending against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused, along with his associates, is notorious for committing highway robberies, the police said.

The Dobbspet police who registered a case of robbery in July against him recently were on his lookout. The police on Saturday received information that Jayanth was operating in the area and a team rushed to the Dobbspet-Ramanagara highway, Mahimapura Cross, and caught Jayanth after a chase.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the police were taking him into custody, Jayanth allegedly attacked head constable Imran Khan with pepper spray and a knife, and tried to escape. Imran Khan sustained a deep injury on his left hand, the police claimed.

Other officers warned Jayanth to surrender and later fired at his right leg to stop him from fleeing.

Both Jayanth and Imran Khan were later shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Jayanth is presently being treated at Victoria Hospital and is said to be out of danger, while Imran Khan got six stitches on his left hand, the police said.

The Dobbspet police have registered another case against Jayanth for assaulting a police officer and are probing the case further.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.