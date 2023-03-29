Do not allow activities detrimental to Mallathahalli lake; no recreation activities within lake area: Karnataka HC

March 29, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka has directed the State government and the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) not to allow temporary or permanent construction or commercial, recreational, industrial or any other activities leading to pollution and directly or indirectly detrimental to Mallathahalli lake and lakebed.

The Court also directed the authorities not to permit any individual, group or any political party to use the tank area for recreational or celebrations.

A Division Bench comprising Justice B. Veerappa and Justice Venkatesh Naik T. issued the direction while disposing of an application complaining about use of Mallathahalli lakebed area for cultural and recreational activities by certain individuals from the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency unit during recent Shivaratri celebrations.

However, the BBMP had denied the allegation of using the lakebed and pointed out to the Court that permission for Shivaratri celebrations was granted in the area outside the lakebed and no permission was granted to install any permanent statue. The BBMP has also clarified to the Court that entire lake (around 71.18 acres) is protected by fence and Home Guards are appointed to guard the lake and they will not allow any celebrations, which affect the lakebed.

Cleaning of Kalyani

The civic body also told the court that a kalyani is being constructed at a distance of 52 meters from the lakebed and hence, it is neither in the prohibited area nor encroached lake area as alleged by the petitioner. This kalyani, constructed on the lines near several other lakes, is for activities like immersion of Ganesh and Durga idols and performing of traditional rituals of Chhath pooja.

Meanwhile, the Bench directed the authorities to ensure that the kalyani is cleaned immediately after every festival and water in kalyani should not get mixed with water in the tank. The authorities should not grant permission for putting up/installation of any permanent or concrete structure inside the lakebed, the Bench said.