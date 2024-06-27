Suraj Revanna subjected to DNA test

Janata Dal (S) MLC Suraj Revanna, accused of sexually abusing two men, was subjected to extensive medical examination on Thursday.

His DNA samples were also collected, sources in the Criminal Investigation Depatment (CID), which is probing the two cases, said.

Senior officials in the CID said that both the victims were subjected to medical examination and now the accused was also subjected to that.

Sources said that Dr. Suraj was also subjected to a potency test. Of the two cases, one instance of sexual abuse allegedly happened on June 16, at Dr. Suraj’s farmhouse at Gannikada, Hassan district, and the other during the pandemic.

“With this medical examination, we hope to find evidence of the recent instance of sexual abuse,” a senior official said.

The CID officials also conducted mahazar at the farmhouse where the instance of sexual abuse allegedly occurred.

The police have seized the bedding, pillows, and bedsheets from the farmhouse. These will be sent for forensic analysis to match with DNA samples of Dr. Suraj and the victim, the sources said.

The CID has also collected DNA samples from the two victims, who have alleged that they were sexually abused by the legislator.

