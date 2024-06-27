GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Suraj Revanna subjected to DNA test

Both the victims also subjected to medical examination

Updated - June 27, 2024 09:40 pm IST

Published - June 27, 2024 09:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Suraj Revanna.

Suraj Revanna. | Photo Credit: file photo

Janata Dal (S) MLC Suraj Revanna, accused of sexually abusing two men, was subjected to extensive medical examination on Thursday.

His DNA samples were also collected, sources in the Criminal Investigation Depatment (CID), which is probing the two cases, said. 

Senior officials in the CID said that both the victims were subjected to medical examination and now the accused was also subjected to that.

Sources said that Dr. Suraj was also subjected to a potency test. Of the two cases, one instance of sexual abuse allegedly happened on June 16, at Dr. Suraj’s farmhouse at Gannikada, Hassan district, and the other during the pandemic.

“With this medical examination, we hope to find evidence of the recent instance of sexual abuse,” a senior official said.

The CID officials also conducted mahazar at the farmhouse where the instance of sexual abuse allegedly occurred.

The police have seized the bedding, pillows, and bedsheets from the farmhouse. These will be sent for forensic analysis to match with DNA samples of Dr. Suraj and the victim, the sources said.

The CID has also collected DNA samples from the two victims, who have alleged that they were sexually abused by the legislator.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.