DKS warns officials of action if Bengaluru is not pothole-free

A week after setting a 15-day deadline to make the city’s streets pothole-free, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar held a review meeting on Sunday (September 8) before leaving for the US on a private visit for a week.

ADVERTISEMENT

He warned officials of stringent action if there were any complaints of potholes by the end of the 15-day deadline he set on September 2. He stated that at the end of the 15 days, he would conduct city rounds, and if potholes were still found unfilled, then officials would be suspended as well.

“The 400 engineers on staff should prioritize this over all other work and fill potholes within 15 days. From junior to senior officials, all of them should get on the streets and fill the potholes in their wards. If they do not, and we receive another complaint from the public, we will have to act mercilessly and suspend the concerned officials,” he said on Sunday.

The DCM also instructed officials to keep the BBMP Control Room on alert as there might be sudden rains in September. “I have told the Control Room to stay alert and that if any complaints of waterlogging or flooding of houses are received, they should be dealt with expeditiously,” he said. He further mentioned that, with the recent tree-falling incidents, the Forest Department has been asked to prune trees appropriately, as gusty winds are expected. “We cannot cut down trees, but we can trim the top portions so that they do not fall,” Mr. Shivakumar said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.