ADVERTISEMENT

DKS visits Chennai to study solid waste management model

Published - September 03, 2024 09:48 pm IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau

A team of 15 officials headed by Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D. K. Shivakumar visited Chennai to study the city’s solid waste management practices, including the production of gas from waste on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have gained significant insights from Chennai’s waste management strategies. We will look into incorporating some of the best practices from here into our state’s waste management system,” he said.

He further noted, that generating electricity from solid waste has not been successful in many places. In Karnataka, 10 locations were granted permission to produce electricity from waste, but the outcomes have not been encouraging. 

“Previously, I visited Hyderabad, where I observed their CNG production unit, which is well-maintained even within the city limits. We have also made some good progress in our own state, but the work here in Chennai is commendable,” Mr. Shivakumar said 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US