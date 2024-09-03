GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DKS visits Chennai to study solid waste management model

Published - September 03, 2024 09:48 pm IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau

A team of 15 officials headed by Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D. K. Shivakumar visited Chennai to study the city’s solid waste management practices, including the production of gas from waste on Tuesday.

“We have gained significant insights from Chennai’s waste management strategies. We will look into incorporating some of the best practices from here into our state’s waste management system,” he said.

He further noted, that generating electricity from solid waste has not been successful in many places. In Karnataka, 10 locations were granted permission to produce electricity from waste, but the outcomes have not been encouraging. 

“Previously, I visited Hyderabad, where I observed their CNG production unit, which is well-maintained even within the city limits. We have also made some good progress in our own state, but the work here in Chennai is commendable,” Mr. Shivakumar said 

