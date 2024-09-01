ADVERTISEMENT

DKS sets 15-day deadline to fix Bengaluru’s pothole problem

Published - September 01, 2024 11:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A bad stretch of Mysuru Road in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K. BHAGYA PRAKASH

Following outrage over the bad condition of the city’s roads, which are riddled with potholes following the recent spate of rains, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar has set a 15-day deadline for the city’s civic body to address the pothole problem. Mr. Shivakumar said he would personally inspect the roads by going around the city after 15 days. 

On Sunday, he said the administration was getting numerous complaints over potholes and bad stretches of roads. He asked the public to report potholes in their areas through ‘Raste Gundi Gamana’, a dedicated app to lodge complaints about potholes. In this light, he directed BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath to ensure that all potholes in Bengaluru are filled within the specified timeframe.

The Hindu had conducted a reality check of a few bad stretches of roads across the city. The report ‘Multiple bad stretches expose gaps in BBMP’s pothole-filling exercise’ was published on Sunday.

