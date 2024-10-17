GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DKS says Stage V implementation is proof of government’s development works 

Published - October 17, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and others inaugurating the Cauvery Stage V project at T.K. Halli in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar, after inaugurating the Cauvery Stage V drinking water project on Wednesday, said that the project which extends to serve one-fourth of Karnataka’ population is a testament to his government’s efforts. 

Mr. Shivakumar said: “This project is not just about Bengaluru’s 110 villages. It impacts a large part of Karnataka. The foundation of this project was laid by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during his first term, and it’s a joy to see it inaugurated during his second term”.

Addressing critics, he remarked: “There were those who doubted projects like Yettinahole and criticised the damaged crest gate at Tungabhadra dam. But as criticism fades, good works prevail. The successful completion of this project is proof of that.”

Mr. Shivakumar also highlighted the government’s broader water security initiatives for Bengaluru, stating: “We have worked for Bengaluru’s water security and delivered with the Cauvery Stage V project. Our efforts, like the Mekedatu rally, show our commitment.”

