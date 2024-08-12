DKS inspects flood-hit areas in Bengaluru

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar visited several areas in Bengaluru that were affected by heavy rains on Monday morning (August 12).

ADVERTISEMENT

Floodwaters had caused significant damage in locations including Yogeshwar Nagar near Hebbal, Nagawara Junction, HBR Layout 5th Block, Silk Board, and Jayadeva Junction.

Construction debris

During his visit, Mr. Shivakumar assessed the situation and directed officials to take necessary actions. After inspecting the flow of water near the flyover at Yogeshwar Nagar, he instructed officials to clear all construction debris that had been left behind after the completion of various works.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Silk Board Junction, while inspecting the rajakaluve (stormwater drain), Mr. Shivakumar expressed dissatisfaction and said BBMP officials had been negligent in maintaining the stormwater drains. “I have instructed that any construction debris left in the drains, especially from BMRCL’s work sites, should be removed immediately. Additionally, narrow water flow channels in certain areas need to be widened,” he said.

Earlier, in the morning at Maruti Sevanagar, a tree had fallen, injuring four people. Mr. Shivakumar visited a private hospital in Banaswadi where the injured were admitted and said that all medical expenses would be covered by the BBMP.

On potholes

Responding to media questions later, Mr. Shivakumar said, “During my city tour, I noticed numerous potholes on the roads. Due to heavy rains, some of these potholes are nearly half a foot deep. I have instructed the officials to fill them out immediately. I have also asked the police to report the locations of all such potholes. We have already launched a new app, where citizens can upload photos of potholes, and immediate action will be taken.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He further said protective walls will be built along all rajakaluves, and decisions have been made regarding road construction. In many areas, construction debris has been dumped on footpaths, obstructing drainage and water flow. This issue will be addressed promptly. “Debris is also being dumped in several parks, and we will ensure that this is stopped,” he added.

When asked about public complaints regarding the removal of dead trees, he said, “All dead trees across Bengaluru will be removed immediately. A list of locations requiring tree removal will be prepared and action will be taken. Any negligent officials will face disciplinary action.”

On the city’s rain situation, he remarked while waterlogging and flooding needs to be addressed, the city needs more rain to fill the lakes and increase groundwater levels.

When questioned about the traffic police’s heavy workload compared to BBMP officials, he said, “We will address this issue. Encroachments on pedestrian pathways have led to an increase in waste, and this too will be tackled.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.