DKS hints at increase in water tariff

Shivakumar highlights that water tariffs in Bengaluru have not been raised in the past 14 years, which has led to significant financial challenges for the BWSSB

Published - June 18, 2024 09:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar indicated a possible hike in the monthly water charges due to financial strains faced by the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

In a statement on Tuesday, June 18, Mr. Shivakumar highlighted that water tariffs in Bengaluru have not been raised in the past 14 years, which has led to significant financial challenges for the BWSSB. “It has become imperative to increase the water tariff as the water board is not able to pay the electricity bill. It is also difficult to pay the salaries of the staff,” he said

Mr. Shivakumar underscored the necessity of the tariff hike by comparing it to the rising costs of other essential goods. “A gas cylinder – which was costing ₹400 – now costs ₹1,000. Petrol price has gone up from ₹75 to over ₹100. Should the water tariff be increased or not?” he questioned.

With the city’s growing demand for drinking water and the financial instability of the BWSSB, the potential increase in water charges appears imminent.

