DKS asks pourakarmiakas to drop protest

December 22, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday urged pourakarmiakas to drop their protest while promising to look into their demands. They have been staging a protest for the regularisation of their services.

Speaking to the striking pourakarmikas at Freedom Park, he said, “You have been working hard to keep the city clean. I respect what you are doing. I will not be able to take a decision on your demands instantly. I will talk to the officials about your demands and try to resolve them. I urge you to stop striking and get back to work until then.”

“We have fulfilled all our promises made during elections. We are spending ₹60,000 crore for these guarantee schemes, which benefit you. I will soon call for a meeting of your office-bearers. We will take a decision within the permissible legal framework and ensure that it is favourable to you,” he told them.

