DKS asks pourakarmiakas to drop protest

December 22, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Pourakarmikas protesting at Freedom Park on Friday.

Pourakarmikas protesting at Freedom Park on Friday.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday urged pourakarmiakas to drop their protest while promising to look into their demands. They have been staging a protest for the regularisation of their services.

Speaking to the striking pourakarmikas at Freedom Park, he said, “You have been working hard to keep the city clean. I respect what you are doing. I will not be able to take a decision on your demands instantly. I will talk to the officials about your demands and try to resolve them. I urge you to stop striking and get back to work until then.”

“We have fulfilled all our promises made during elections. We are spending ₹60,000 crore for these guarantee schemes, which benefit you. I will soon call for a meeting of your office-bearers. We will take a decision within the permissible legal framework and ensure that it is favourable to you,” he told them.

