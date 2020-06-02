D.K. Shivakumar taking over as Congress State chief put off again

The formal ceremony for Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president-designate D.K. Shivakumar to take over reins has been postponed once again following the continuation of the lockdown norms by the Centre till June 7.

The State Congress had planned to hold the progamme on June 7. Citing the Centre’s lockdown norms, the State government has not allowed holding of the programme on Sunday, Mr. Shivakumar said at a press conference here.

The seven-time MLA and former Minister was appointed as the KPCC president in March by party chief Sonia Gandhi.

First he was supposed to assume charge on May 31, a Sunday. But, since there was a complete lockdown, the event was postponed. Later it was scheduled for June 7, which also falls on Sunday. Once again, owning to lockdown norms, the State denied permission to hold the programme, he said.