D.K. Shivakumar receives 2,600 appeals on second day of ‘Government at your doorstep’ programme

A couple trying to save a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) road from being privatised and people who could not ever get hold of their local government officials — these were among the thousands of people who had come to meet Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar at Yelahanka on Friday.

The residents from the Assembly constituencies of Yelahanka, Byatarayanapura, and Dasarahalli had gathered at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan at Yelahanka for the Bengaluru Development Minister’s day-long grievance redressal meet ‘Government at your doorstep’. Around 300 officials from various civic bodies and the Police Department were present to solve the grievances of citizens.

For most who had come, meeting the Minister was the last resort as their local officers had failed to help them. Umadevi and Prakash, a couple from Thindlu, have been trying to save a portion of a BBMP road for which a private party has gotten the khatha done. “When we went to the BBMP to speak about this, the officials abused us. We are also fighting it in court. We told the Dy. CM about it, and he assured us that he will take care of the matter,” Ms. Umadevi said.

Sharada was among a group of applicants of the Rajiv Gandhi Awas Yojana who had paid some money but had seen no progress on the project. “We went to our Dasarahalli MLA Muniraju, but it did not help. So, many applicants from Chikkabanavara, Byatarayanapura, and Yelahanka formed a group and came here to complain to Mr. Shivakumar. We are not sure if this will be of much help though,” she said.

Complaints about Shivarama Karanth Layout land acquisition, traffic management, bus shelters and frequency of bus service, and problems with various government schemes were reported by citizens during the meeting. Many residents from Yelahanka also came bearing complaints about the problems that pedestrians, especially students, face while crossing the busy road near NES office where a flyover is being constructed.

“In the second meeting of the campaign, we received 2,600 appeals. I will set a deadline for ward-level officials for segregation and disposal of appeals. We have collected the phone numbers of all those who submitted appeals so that if there is a mistake in their application, we can help them submit a corrected one. We will set up a team for the redressal of these problems,” Mr. Shivakumar said after the meeting. He also said that most complaints were regarding problems with the Revenue Department and the BBMP, mainly related to khatha. “Yelahanka MLA S.R. Vishwanath has raised the issue of funds allocation for the constituency. We will look into it,” he said.

Senior citizens, specially abled upset

A specific area was assigned at the venue for senior citizens and specially abled persons where Mr. Shivakumar first walked to and collected appeals before proceeding to hear the grievances of others. However, some people in the allotted section were upset and alleged that Mr. Shivakumar listened to only a few of them and officials were not letting the others meet him.

“I have a broken leg and they made me sit in this section. I have a guava orchard of 5 acres which has been encroached upon to make roads by the local MLA. With great difficulty, I have put together documents and now they are not letting me meet him. What should I do?” asked Ravi Kumar, a resident of Yelahanka.

A visually challenged girl, Hivyanjali, appealed to Mr. Shivakumar for a job, responding to which he directed BBMP officials to provide her a job in the civic body and the BDA to allot her a flat under the specially abled category.

