Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar pledged to address demands for the rejuvenation of Vrushabhavathy river and the development of Basavanagudi as a heritage corridor under the ‘Brand Bengaluru’ initiative.

Speaking at the inauguration of the annual Kadalekai Parishe (groundnut festival) in Basavanagudi on November 25, Mr Shivakumar said, “We must aim to elevate Kadlekai Parishe to global recognition. To support farmers and traders, this year, we have abolished tax collection. From now on, Kadlekai Parishe will remain a tax-free event.”

Reflecting on his personal connection to agriculture, he said, “Groundnuts are the almonds of the poor and an essential part of Karnataka’s culinary heritage. I have grown groundnuts myself and understand the efforts of farmers. Farmers around Bengaluru continue to uphold this tradition, which we must nurture.”

The iconic Bull Temple Road in Basavanagudi came alive as thousands of visitors thronged the streets for the five-day fair. The Kadlekai Parishe attracts traders and farmers from across Karnataka and neighbouring States, transforming the area into a bustling marketplace.

Palaniappa, a trader from Tamil Nadu, lauded the government’s decision to scrap tax collections for the fair. “Last year, we were charged up to ₹1,000 daily, which amounted to ₹3,000 for three days. This time, it is tax-free, significantly benefiting traders like me,” he said.

However, local traders like Murgesh highlighted challenges despite the tax relief. “The removal of tax collection helps, but prices remain high. A bag of peanuts costs ₹400. While we sometimes make a profit, a good part of the earnings goes toward wages and transportation,” he explained.

(Inputs from Anil B.)