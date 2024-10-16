D.K. Shivakumar moots revival of BMIC Project to build new highway between Bengaluru and Mysuru

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar has mooted idea of building another highway to connect Bengaluru and Mysuru by reviving the Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC) project promoted by Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) that had run into a controversy over allegations of acquiring excess land.

Mr. Shivakumar, in an interaction with media persons on Tuesday, said there is a necessity to revive the project for the purpose of development and to generate employment in small towns between the two cities. “The new Bengaluru-Mysuru national highway that has come up now has crushed the opportunity for development as it is access controlled. Those using this highway are unable to stop in between even to drink coffee,” he said.

Mr. Shivakumar said the BMIC project that proposes to connect Bengaluru and Mysuru will help create townships in Bidadi, Ramanagara and Mandya. The people from these localities may not have to come to Bengaluru in search of jobs, he said. “This project was announced by former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and the framework was signed by him too when he was chief minister. But later, the BMIC was shelved by the Gowda family because they had many properties along that stretch. Hence, the access controlled Bengaluru-Mysuru national highway was built,” he alleged.

Mr. Shivakumar, further explaining the need for the project, said: “BMIC project will make outward development possible. The small towns have to grow. The BMIC will bring good investment also. I am up for taking up this project again and if I take up any project, I will complete it with alacrity..”

In another five to 10 years, Bengaluru will add over 20 lakh population and development in nearby areas is necessary, he added. “For this to happen, we have to encourage private firms who will provide world-class roads,” he said.

However, Mr. Shivakumar did not offer any details about his plan or provide information on how much land would be required for the project and under which Act compensation will be given.

Currently, NICE road connects Electronics City-Mysuru Road-Magadi Road-Tumakuru Road spanning about 38 km. The NICE project ran into controversy after the promoter of the project allegedly acquired excess government land. A legislature committee, which was also formed to look into the allegations, has submitted its report.

NICE was accused of conniving with State government officials to acquire land in excess. Many asked what was the need for the project of this scale when the existing SH 17 could be upgraded. Environment activists charged that the project would cause much harm.