D.K. Shivakumar meets Nirmala Sitharaman, seeks funding for executing urban tunnel in Bengaluru to decongest city

December 20, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - BENGALURU

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday, December 20, called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi and sought support from the Central government for the implementation of various development projects in Bengaluru city, including a 60-km urban tunnel, for easing traffic congestion.

In a memorandum submitted to Ms. Sitharaman, Mr. Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, said that the 60-km tunnel would connect East-West and North-South corridors in Bengaluru city. The cost of the tunnel has been estimated at ₹30,000 crore, at ₹500 crore per kilometre.

The planned project would connect NH 7 and NH 4 and ease traffic congestion in Bengaluru, he argued. The project would be taken up by both the Centre and Karnataka and urged the Finance Minister to provide funds to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) in the budget to execute the project.

Approvals for Metro

Mr. Shivakumar said the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited has been executing the metro rail project in Bengaluru and sought necessary approvals for implementing the 129 km of rail line for connecting various peripheral and satellite towns. The government has submitted a proposal seeking the Centre’s clearance for 44.65 km under phase 3, while the DRP was under preparation for another 37 km.

He also demanded approval of a ₹3000 crore World Bank loan proposal from the Centre for executing projects in Bengaluru city to enhance the flood resilience of the city. The proposal had reached the Department of Economic Affairs of the Centre. The approval of the loan project would enable the State to get funding from the World Bank for implementing the projects for controlling floods in the city.

On Mekedatu

Mr. Shivakumar, who also holds the Water Resources portfolio, urged Ms. Sitharaman, who is an MP from Bengaluru, to direct the authorities concerned in the Ministry of Jal Shakti to provide clearances for the execution of the Mekedatu project for catering water to Bengaluru. It was proposed to construct a dam across Cauvery river for storing 67 tmcft of water.

He also demanded that the Centre should issue a gazette notification of the award of the Krishna Water Dispute tribunal-II and declare the Upper Krishna Project as the national project. He sought central funding of ₹9,177.32 crore for the Yettinahole project to cater to the drinking water needs of the drought-prone areas of the southern districts of the State.

Mr. Shivakumar also discussed other pending irrigation projects in the State and urged the Centre to provide environmental clearance for the implementation of the Mahadayi Kalasa Banduri Nala Project and the funding for the Upper Bhadra Project.

