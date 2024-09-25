D.K. Shivakumar goes on night rounds to check road conditions in Bengaluru, says no action against any officials after deadline to fill potholes ends

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar inspected road repair works, including the filling of potholes and other development projects being carried out by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), early on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before going to the United States of America, Mr. Shivakumar had spoken tough and warned jurisdictional officers of being held accountable and suspended if he found any potholes during his inspection after the 15-day deadline.

Although the deadline to fill all potholes in the city ended on September 21, the BBMP continued the pothole filling exercise and civic officials said that this was a dynamic process and new potholes appeared and they have to be filled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Shivakumar, while he visited several road stretches where work was on, said no action had been taken against any officials.

Mr. Shivakumar visited Jayamahal Road to inspect the quality of the ongoing asphalt work. During the inspection, he instructed officials to ensure that the road repairs were being carried out according to high-quality standards.

At Trinity junction, Mr. Shivakumar inspected the milling work being undertaken to resurface damaged roads. The milling process involves removing the worn-out top layer of the road before applying fresh asphalt, ensuring durability and smoother driving conditions. He directed the team to ensure the complete removal of deteriorated sections before proceeding with the resurfacing. Additionally, he instructed that the material from the milling process be reused effectively.

He also reviewed the micro-surfacing work at the Domlur flyover. The micro-surfacing involves applying a 6-8 mm thick layer to the road surface, which enhances durability and ensures smoother traffic flow.

At Lower Agaram Road, he inspected the lane markings done with thermoplastic paint as part of the completed road surfacing work. He further checked the quality of the asphalt.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.