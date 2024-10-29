D.K. Shivakumar announces ₹10 crore grant to each Assembly constituency in Bengaluru

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday announced ₹10 crore grant to each Assembly constituency in Bengaluru. This is a discretionary grant made by the Minister in light of extensive damage to roads and other infrastructure during the recent rains, sources said. However, the grant is not specifically linked to rain damage.

In the list released from Mr. Shivakumar’s office, Yelahanka segment is named twice and the names of Jayanagara and Dasarahalli constituencies are missing.

This has led the BJP to take a dig at Mr. Shivakumar. State BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra in a post on X said: “Dropping Jayanagara from the list of Assembly constitutes raises suspicion on stepmotherly treatment by Mr. Shivakumar as the constituency has elected representative from the BJP.”

However, a senior BBMP official said “owing to typographical error, Yelahanka is named twice and instead of Yelahanka in one column, Jayanagara should have been named.”

The officer said the BBMP is yet to receive the formal order and after that the revised list would be released in which errors will be corrected.