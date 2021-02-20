D.J. Halli violence: Only 3 applications seeking redressal for property damage

20 February 2021 07:28 IST

Claims commissioner appeals to other affected persons to submit their applications

Claims commissioner for D.J. Halli violence Justice (retd.) H.S. Kempanna appealed to people who suffered property damage in the August 11, 2020 violence to submit their applications to the Commission. While February 28 is the last date for submitting applications for damage claims, Justice Kempanna said his office had received only three applications so far.

In contrast, more than 50 FIRs have been filed in D.J. Halli and K.G. Halli police stations for property damage during the violence. Interestingly, Pulikeshi Nagar MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy, whose home was partially burnt down by a violent mob on the fateful night, is also yet to make an application claiming damages, sources said.

“We have taken several measures to create awareness about the process. We have given advertisements in newspapers and put up posters in D.J. Halli and K.G. Halli. But the response has been lukewarm. I appeal to people who have suffered damages to submit their applications to us. We will get it independently valued by valuators and submit a report to the High Court, which will take measures to recover damages from the individuals and organisations found culpable for violence,” said Justice Kempanna.

Applicants need to submit details of the police report, evidence if any with their particulars as part of the application. He added extending the deadline to submit applications was also being considered.

Violence broke out in D.J. Halli and neighbouring K.G. Halli over a provocative post against Islam on August 11, 2020 night. D.J. Halli police station and the local MLA’s house came under attack by a violent mob, apart from several vehicles at multiple locations being burnt down and severe damage to property.

Police have filed 75 FIRs, of which two cases that invoked Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act are being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Most of the remaining cases pertain to property damage during the violence.

The Karnataka High Court had appointed Justice Kempanna as the claims commissioner in the case later that month.

Plea in SC on bail to former mayor

The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Karnataka government on a plea challenging a decision of the High Court to grant bail to former Bengaluru mayor Sampath Raj in connection with the mob violence in D.J. Halli and K.G. Halli on August 11, 2020.

A bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul issued a notice to the State government on a plea challenging the Karnataka High Court order granting bail to Raj, who was arrested in connection with an attack on the residence of Pulikeshnagar legislator Akhanda Sreenivasa Murthy during the violence that took place in D.J. Halli-K.G. Halli on August 11, 2020.

The former mayor was accused of conspiracy and playing a part in instigating the mob to set fire to the MLA’s house on the night of August 11. He had evaded arrested till November 2020.

He was nabbed in mid-November only after the High Court ordered the city police to trace and arrest him.