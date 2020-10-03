D.J. Halli violence: MLA’s nephew denied bail

The city civil and sessions court on Saturday rejected the bail application of Naveen P., who was arrested by the D.J. Halli police for putting up a derogatory post against Islam, which led to mob violence on August 11.
Objecting to the bail, Public Prosecutor P. Prasanna Kumar said that the Facebook post by Naveen created havoc and unrest. In the the ensuing violence, mobs attacked two police stations and the house of an MLA, set fire to police and private vehicles. “Granting bail to the accused will hamper the ongoing investigation. Moreover, the accused is the nephew of an MLA and the object of the offence is serious in nature” he said.
The sessions court also rejected bail pleas of many other accused who were arrested for the violence in D.J. Halli and K.J. Halli. “The accused arrested in the case are part of the conspiracy to attack the system and create fear psychosis in the city,” he added.
