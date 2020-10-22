D.J. Halli violence: HC grants bail to MLA’s nephew

He is accused of uploading a derogatory post on social media

The Karnataka High Court has granted bail to Naveen P., nephew of Pulakeshingar MLA Akhanda Shrinivasa Murthy, in a case of him allegedly posting derogatory statements related to Islam on his Facebook account, resulting in large-scale violence in D.J. Halli-K.G. Halli on August 11.

Justice B.A. Patil passed the order while noticing that the investigation has been completed and charge sheet has been submitted to the court and the alleged offences do not carry punishment of more than three years.

Though the prosecution claimed that he is a habitual offender as his social media posts on Hindu deities had caused problem and seven cases were registered against him, the court was informed that he was acquitted in all those cases.

“Merely on the ground that there is threat to the life of the petitioner if the bail application is allowed, it would indirectly affect the fundamental right of the petitioner when the only allegation against the petitioner is that he has posted some derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed on his Facebook account and subsequently, the same has been withdrawn,” the court observed while ordering his release on bail.

The court directed the petitioner to furnish a bond for ₹2 lakh and two sureties of the like, and not to tamper with prosecution’s evidence directly or indirectly. The court said his bail can be cancelled if he is found indulging in similar offences again.