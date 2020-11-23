Bengaluru

D.J. Halli violence: Former mayor complains of chest pain

Former mayor R. Sampath Raj, who is in judicial custody for his alleged role in the violence at D.J. Halli and K.G. Halli on August 11, was taken to Jayadeva hospital for a medical check-up after he complained of uneasiness on Sunday.

“He was experiencing chest pain and demanded a medical check-up. Prison officials took him to Jayadeva where the doctors examined him. They said he was fine and issued a fitness certificate after which he was escorted back to Parappana Agrahara Central Jail,” said a senior police official.

Sampath Raj, who was shifted to the prison on Friday, is under quarantine.

Sources claimed that the former mayor was hoping to be admitted to a hospital till his application for bail came up for hearing.

