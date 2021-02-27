D.J. Halli violence: ‘Chargesheet prejudiced’

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), which has been accused by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) of a conspiracy to create communal unrest that eventually led to the riots in D.J. Halli in August 2020, has termed the chargesheet “prejudiced”.
In a statement released on Friday, SDPI said the NIA has been misused by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to target them.
Further, the statement pointed out that while the Bengaluru police accused two former Congress councillors of conspiracy, the NIA’s chargesheet was silent on their role, blaming SDPI entirely.
“Even the aggrieved MLA Akhanda Sreenivasa Murthy believes R. Sampath Raj was the mastermind behind the violence,” they pointed out. “SDPI has been demanding an impartial probe by a retired judge, but the government is not interested in such a probe. We have complete faith in the judiciary and will continue our legal fight against the allegations hurled at us,” according to a statement by the party.
