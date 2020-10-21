D.J. Halli violence: Autorickshaw driver arrested

21 October 2020 20:25 IST

He had been absconding since August 11

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the August 11 violence at D.J. Halli and K.G. Halli, on Tuesday arrested Syed Sethu, 34, an autorickshaw driver. According to officials, Sethu had been absconding since August 11, and was arrested when he returned to his house.

He is the second person to be arrested in connection with the violence, which was sparked off by a derogatory post against Islam byNaveen Kumar, nephew of Pulikeshinagar MLA Akhanda Sreenivasa Murthy.

In September, the NIA had arrested Syed Sadiq Ali, 44, a recovery agent of a private bank, for his alleged involvement in the attack on K.G. Halli police station. Officials suspect Sadiq of being in touch with many accused who were part of the conspiracy to create a law and order problem on a large scale.

Advertising

Advertising

As part of the probe, the investigation agency had questioned former mayor Sampath Raj and former Pulakeshinagar councillor Abdul Rakhib Zakir, both of whom have been named in the chargesheet filed by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police, which is also probing the case.