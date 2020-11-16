D.J. Halli case: Sampath Raj aide arrested

Bengaluru

Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials arrested Riyazuddin , who allegedly helped former Mayor R. Sampath Raj and his associate Zakir to escape from Bengaluru and also gave them shelter for a few days in a farm house near Nagarahole.

CCB officials, who are tracking fugitives Sampath Raj and Zakir in the DJ Halli violence case, learnt that Riyazuddin took the duo in a car and gave them shelter in the farm house a few days ago.

The CCB verified the CCTV camera footages from the hospital and in and around the house of Sampath Raj and identified Riyazuddin’s car registration number and arrested him on Saturday.

He was charged for harbouring the accused and remanded to judicial custody.

Sampath Raj, who has been named as the prime accused in the DJ Halli and KG Halli violence case, was absconding after being discharged from hospital.

The former Mayor was admitted for COVID-19 treatment, and despite CCB keeping a watch and intimating the hospital to alert them about his discharge, went missing.

Now, the CCB, who are on a massive manhunt for Sampath Raj, has formed special teams to track him down. Police suspect he might have escaped to one of the neighbouring States.