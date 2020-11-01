D.J. Halli case: Former mayor yet to be traced

CCB forms special team to search for R. Sampath Raj

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police, which is probing the August 11 violence at D.J. Halli and K.J. Halli, has formed a special team to track down former mayor R. Sampath Raj, who has been ‘absconding’ after being discharged from a private hospital where he underwent treatment for COVID-19. The former mayor is named as an accused in the chargesheet.

According to CCB officials, neither Mr. Raj nor his family members can be traced. “Their mobile phones are switched off,” said an official, who is part of the team.

The police are awaiting a response from the hospital that discharged Mr. Raj without alerting them. “We had issued a notice to the hospital administration intimating that they need to inform the CCB prior to discharging the accused. However, they failed to do so,” said the official.

On Friday, the police learned that Mr. Raj had been discharged on October 14.

The incident has caused much embarrassment to the CCB. According to sources, no personnel had been deployed either at the hospital or at his house to keep tabs on the former mayor.

Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said, “We will ensure that he is traced, and necessary action will be taken.”