DJ Halli case: Former mayor summoned

17 September 2020 20:01 IST

Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials on Thursday issued a notice to former mayor Sampath Raj to appear before them for questioning in connection with the violence at D.J. Halli where four people were killed and 11 others were injured when the police opened fire and used tear gas to quell a mob in August.

This is the second time that summons have been issued to Sampath Raj who was D. J. Halli councillor at the time of the incident. Earlier, in August, the CCB had questioned him before arresting his PA Arun Kumar for allegedly making 11 calls to the prime accused in the case, Muzammil Pasha, an SDPI leader.

“We have substantial evidence against Arun Kumar for colluding with other accused, instigating and supporting the violence,” said a senior police officer.

The NIA is running a parallel investigation.