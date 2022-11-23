Division Bench admits appeal on BBMP ward delimitation verdict

November 23, 2022 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

A Division Bench of the High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday admitted an appeal, which had questioned the single judge’s verdict of upholding the delimitation of the wards of the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi passed the order on the appeal filed by M. Sathish Reddy, BJP MLA from Bomanahalli Assembly constituency in the city and the Government’s Chief Whip in the Legislative Assembly.

Spread of constituencies

Senior Advocate Ravivarma Kumar, appearing for Mr. Reddy, has contended that the single judge had not considered the aspect of spread of Hulimavu in two Assembly constituencies – Bommanahalli and Bengaluru South. The endorsement given in writing by an officer of the BBMP admitting that ward was split into the two Assembly constituencies was before the single judge but this aspect was not dealt in the September 16 order of upholding the delimitation of the wards.

Though Section 7 of the BBMP Act, 2020, was discussed in single judge’s verdict, the aspect of violation of Section 7(b), which states that wards shall be divided within the constituency of a Member of Legislative Assembly and no wards shall be spread over to constituencies with respect of specific violation in Hulimavi ward was not discussed in the judgment.

While observing that the appellant has some arguable points, the Division Bench admitted the appeal and adjourned further hearing after ordering notice to the State government, the State Election Commission, the BBMP and others.

Application for extension (This can be separated into another copy also)

Meanwhile, the State government has filed an application before the High Court seeking extension of three more months from November 30 to issue notification fresh notification on reservation of wards as the commission examining the reservation for backward classes is yet to give clarifications sought by the government.

The government has filed the application seeking extension as the court, which had on September 30 quashed the reservation of OBCs and women, and directed the government to issue fresh reservation notification by November 30 after getting a fresh report from the commission based on empirical data of OBCs. The court had also directed the SEC to complete election by December 30.

The application is yet to come up for hearing before the court.

It has been stated in the application that the commission had on October 30 responded to the government by stating that “its [Commission’s] earlier report does not require any change and the reservation adopted in its earlier report is in tune with extant laws.”

However, as the government on November 17 sought several clarifications from the commission, which on November 21 sent a communication stating that it would examine the points on which the government has sought clarifications and revert at the earliest.