Bengaluru

District Magistrate to probe violence in Bengaluru

Vehicles burned down near Pulkeshinagar Congress MLA R. Akhanda Srinivas Murthy's office. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar
Special Correspondent Bengaluru 12 August 2020 17:44 IST
Updated: 12 August 2020 18:50 IST

The Karnataka government has decided to conduct a probe by the District Magistrate into the violence that broke out in Benglauru city on Tuesday night over an alleged inflammatory social media post by a relative of Congress MLA R. Akhanda Srinivasamurthy. Three people were killed in the violence.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced the government’s decision after a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

“There are National Human Rights Commission’s guidelines for probe into incidents like this. Therefore, as per the NHRC guidelines, the government has decided conduct the probe by a District Magistrate,” the Home Minister said.

