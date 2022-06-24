Disruptions in metro services on Purple Line today

No train services will be available on Saturday (June 25) from 9.30 p.m from Baiyappanahalli to M.G. Road station. In a press release, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has said that there will be partial suspension of metro services on the Purple Line to facilitate maintenance work from M.G. Road station to Trinity station.

According to the release, the last train from Kengeri to Baiyappanahalli will leave at 8.40 p.m and from Baiyappanahalli to Kengeri will leave at 9.30 p.m. The last train from Majestic to Baiyappanahalli is scheduled at 9.10 p.m on that day. However, there will be no disruptions in train services from Kengeri to M.G. Road from 9.30 p.m to 11 p.m.

On the Green Line, services will run as usual. On Sunday, train services will resume normally as per schedule on the Purple Line.