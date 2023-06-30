June 30, 2023 04:28 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

Namma Metro services will be disrupted on the Purple Line due to maintenance work on Sunday July 2.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said that train services will be affected between Trinity and M.G. Road stations.

BMRCL will be taking up maintenance works on July 2 between Trinity and M.G. Road Metro stations on the Purple Line. To facilitate the above work, there will be curtailment of metro train services on the Purple Line for two hours from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. between M.G. Road and Baiyappanahalli stations.

All other metro services, including on Kengeri and M.G. Road, Nagasandra and Silk Institute, Krishnarajapura and Whitefield (Kadugodi) lines, will be operational as per the schedule at 7 a.m.