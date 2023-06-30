HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Disruption of Namma Metro operations on July 2 between Trinity and M.G. Road stations in Bengaluru

To facilitate the above work, there will be curtailment of metro train services on the Purple Line for 2 hours from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. between M.G. Road and Baiyappanahalli stations

June 30, 2023 04:28 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of the Purple Line of Namma Metro in Bengaluru.

A file photo of the Purple Line of Namma Metro in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

Namma Metro services will be disrupted on the Purple Line due to maintenance work on Sunday July 2.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said that train services will be affected between Trinity and M.G. Road stations.

BMRCL will be taking up maintenance works on July 2 between Trinity and M.G. Road Metro stations on the Purple Line. To facilitate the above work, there will be curtailment of metro train services on the Purple Line for two hours from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. between M.G. Road and Baiyappanahalli stations.

All other metro services, including on Kengeri and M.G. Road, Nagasandra and Silk Institute, Krishnarajapura and Whitefield (Kadugodi) lines, will be operational as per the schedule at 7 a.m.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.