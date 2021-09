Disruption in water supply on Sept. 12, 13

Bengaluru

10 September 2021 01:01 IST

Owing to emergency repair works by the Bangalore Water supply and Sewerage Board, water supply to the following areas will be disrupted on September 12 and 13, according to a release.

The areas are: Gandhinagar, Kumarapark East, Vasanth Nagar, High Grounds, Sampangiramnagar, CKC Garden, K.S. Garden, Town Hall, Lalbagh Road from 1st to 4th cross and Lalbagh Road.

Dharmaraya Swamy Temple ward, Cubbonpete, Nagarthapete, Kumbarapete, Cottonpet, Chikpete, Bakshigarden and Bharathinagara.

St. Johns Road, Haines Road, Narayana Pillai Street, Sangam Road, Kamaraj Road, Veerapillai Street and Infantry Road.

Shivajinagar, Lavelle Road, Frazer town, Byadarahalli, Williams Town, Sindhi Colony, N.C. Colony, Coles Road, Cox Town, Doddigunta, Jeevanahalli, Vivekanand Nagar, Hutchins Road, Davis Road, Cook Town and old Byappanahalli.

Nagayyanapalya, Sathyanagar, Maruthisevanagar, Pillanna garden-1, Muslim Colony, Kushalnagar , P&T Colony, Muneshwara Nagar, D.J. Halli, Pillannagarden-2 s/stn area- K.G. Halli, Nagawara and Samadha Nagar.

Pillanna garden-1st,2nd, 3rd stages, New Bagalur, old Bagalur, Lingarajpuram, Chamarajpet, Bank Colony, Srinivasa Nagar, Gavipuram and Hanumanthnagar.

Girinagar, Bytarayanapura, Raghavendra Block, Avalahalli, Muneshwara Block, Kalidas Layout, Srinagar, BSK 1st Stage, Yeshwanthapur (part), Malleshwaram and Kumarapark.

Jayamahal, Seshadripuram, Nandidurga Road Extension, J.C. Nagar, Sadashivanagar, Palace Guttahalli, BEL Road (part), Sanjayanagar, Dollars Colony and RMV Extension.

Geddalahalli, Boopasandra, Kavalbyrasandra, Ganganagara, R.T. Nagar, Manorayanapalya, Anandanagar, V. Nagenahalli, Shampura, Sultanpalya, Shanthala Nagar and Ashok Nagar.

M.G. Road, Brigade Road, Part of HAL 2nd stage, Doopanahalli, Indiranagar 2nd stage, Lakshmipuram, Kadiraiahnapalya, Kalahalli, andhra Colony, LBS Nagar, LIC Colony, HAL 3rd stage, Jeevanbhimanagar, Kodihalli. Hanumanthappa Layout, Bazaar Street, Ulsoor, and the surrounding areas.