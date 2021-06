Disruption in water supply on June 23, 24

Bengaluru

23 June 2021 02:08 IST

In view of linking of a 900 mm pipe near Pillappanna Katte Rakaluve on June 23 and 24, there will be disruption in water supply on these days in the following areas.

According to a BWSSB release, the areas likely to face disruption in supply are: Nagapura, West of Chord Road, Mahalakshmi Puram, Manjunathnnagar, Shivanagar, Mahaganapathi Nagar, Shankar Mutt, Thimmaiah Road, Basaveshwara Nagar, HBCS, Shakthi Ganapathi Nagar, Kamala Nagar, Kamakshi palya, Sharada Colony, BEML Layout, Vrushabhavathi nagar, Sannakki bayalu, Vyalikaval, Karnataka layout, Kirloskar Colony, Meenakshinagar, Sir MV 1st to 9th blocks, BEL 1 and 2nd stage, Balaji Layout, Mallathahalli, Railway layout 2nd Stage, BTS layout, Anjana Nagar, KEB Road, Byadarahalli, Rajeev Gandhi Nagar, Agrahara Dasarahalli, KHB 2nd Stage, Papaiah Garden, Mahalakshmi Layout, Saraswatipura, J C Nagar, Geleyara Balaga, Kurubarahalli, Subramanyanagar A, E, D Block, Prakash nagar, Rajajinagar 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th 5th 6th and 1st ‘N’ block, Jai Maruthinnagar, Kanteeravanagar, Nandini layout, Nanjundeshwara nagar, Srikanteshwara Nagar, Shankaranagar, Krishnananda Nagar, KHB colony, Goraguntepalya, Cholurapalya, Gopalapura, Malligethota, Vidyaranyanagar, N.R.garden, Cheluvappa Garden, Gangappa Garden, Shankarappa Garden, Magadi road right side, Bhuvaneshwari nagar, Parimala nagar, K.P. Agrahara, Rajani Nagar 6th block and surrounding places.

